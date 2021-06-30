A Catholic priest writes: A reply to the good doctor on the unborn

Letter to the editor

Nowhere is there any referencing to the unique life of the unborn.

It seems that because you cannot see it, it does not exist, and therefore to do away with this makes perfect sense: out of sight, out of mind!

She seems to insist that the prick of conscience is a fallacy, but it – like the unborn – is also a reality to many women and their families.

The noted pro-life advocate Laura Klassen has done a minute-long video (available on YouTube) that tells women another way and gives an informed opposing view to the good doctor.

One could imagine the outcry if Dr Greer logic in this instance was applied to the equal problem, which is suicide!