A certain mindset blames everything that goes wrong on Brexit

I believe it was Carl Jung who floated the idea of one being possessed by an ideology rather than the other way around.

Those opposed to Brexit remind me a little of that mindset. Everything that goes wrong is because of Brexit; the cat has kittens – blame Brexit!

The HGV driver crisis in a current example. All ‘caused by Brexit’ – when the real problem is more likely out-of-control DVLA bureaucracy.

I waited seven months for a tax book for an old classic motorcycle. Closer to home, I had three one-hour hold/waiting sessions, listening to elevator music, trying to discuss a rates issue with Land and Property Services in Belfast.

I heard one business representative employing over 100 HGV drivers reacting to the suggestion that Brexit was the problem by explaining that only one Polish driver had left him, but more than half of his drivers had license and medical certificates log jammed with the DVLA in Swansea.

This haulage operator said government often closed stable doors after horses had bolted – but he believed the problem with Swansea was that the horse had come back from furlough, had a chat with his mates, and went off for coffee or to ‘do lunch’.

Locking the country down was always going to have consequences, and like the lyrics of the old Who song: We all cheered it on, now sit in judgment on its wrongs.

Brian Gibson, Comber

