A message to my former good friend Sammy Wilson

Letter to the editor

(‘Sammy Wilson launches broadside at Sinn Fein after MPs support Northern Ireland powersharing legislation’)

Surely Sammy hasn not forgotten that in 2007 his party, the DUP, embraced Sinn Fein with all their lies and deceit, in the infamous “power-sharing deal” which without question lies at the root of today’s disastrous circumstances.

Sadly, there is a stubborn determination on the part of Sammy (a good friend in former times), and the total membership of the DUP, to refuse to acknowledge their grievous error in 2007.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster has been paying for it ever since and, sadly, will continue paying a high price for there is just no sign of any awareness of the follies of the past within the DUP!

So another chapter of tragedy is about to begin!