A nation proud to be British

Letter to the editor

Over four billion people across the world were predicted to have viewed coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. They watched in awe and wonderment of the respect and pomp and ceremony shown to an exceptional person.

Morning View, News Letter, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, “No wonder the Queen was given such a stunning send off” epitomised thoughts and feelings which will remain with us for a long time.

Like many at home with our families, we were saying goodbye to a much-loved and great Queen. There is no shame in admitting to your eyes welling and tears washing your face. I confess to such emotions since the announcement of Her Majesty’s death. It is all so hard to believe that no longer will she be with us.

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, London, on Monday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Proud to be British’ isn’t a catchphrase slogan of triumphalism. It is a wholly normal expression of simply being proud to be a part of a nation sharing genuine grief for the loss of a deeply-loved monarch.

Sadness on the one hand and on the other, wishing the new King Charles God’s richest blessing.

A nation proud to belong, coming together from all walks of life, cultures, religions and outlook, proud to be British, proud of each other, and proud of who we are and what our nation stands for at home and abroad.

David McNarry,