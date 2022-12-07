A person can make good points but it’s the court decision that matters

Letter to the editor

The Owen Polley article (December 4) is praise for three individuals who took a case to the supreme court after being rejected, or as a local blogger would say, thrown out in Belfast.

My own experience in the supreme court was good. Even though the judges didn’t agree with certain arguments by my barrister we defeated the Conservative government. Maybe I’m wrong as I’m not a qualified lawyer, although that doesn’t stop some unqualified people here in Northern Ireland believing their ‘legal opinion’ is more expert than the judges but in court you win or you lose.

A person can make good points but it’s the decision that matters. A fighter sometimes can win only a couple of rounds but overall he gets beat.

Jim Allister, a politician in the protocol case and the only one with a seat in Northern Ireland, is the leader of a party with only one seat. The unionist people rejected his candidates.

Northern Ireland voted to Remain unlike Jim.