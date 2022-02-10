Letter to the editor

I think the organ donation law is the latest attack on freedom and sets a dangerous precedent.

A person’s body does not belong to the state. Yet we are seeing vaccine mandates appear across the world.

Now in Northern Ireland, Robin Swann and Co want to take organs from bodies of people who have never signed up for organ donation.

‘Presumed consent’ they call it. It is shocking the DUP have largely joined in support for this policy.

Imagine if the politicians were to visit schools across the province and explain to pupils how that ‘consent’ can be presumed when it suits.

Lee Maginnis, Co Armagh

