A returning Patrick would rekindle that holy fire on Slemish

Letter to the editor

When Patrick came to Ireland over 1,500 years ago he had the very difficult task of persuading the Irish that Jesus Christ was the Son of God.

It’s much more difficult now in this ‘enlightened Age’ where people claim to be Christians, but have no knowledge of the truth.

People still pay lip-service to Christianity, not because they believe it, but just in case — it might be right! They’ll tolerate a god, but it has to be on their terms: if he knows his place they’ll accommodate him. You can see that in areas like abortion and same sex marriage where he doesn’t fit in, and has to work round them.

As they dress up as leprechauns, parade, and drink their green beer, they have reduced Patrick to a comic book character. In the middle of all the shenanigans, do they even consider the real Patrick and his message?

If Patrick came back to-day he would have to make a fresh start. Sometimes starting over is much more difficult than starting from scratch. He would be speaking to people who have heard of Jesus, believe he was a good man, even a prophet. The Son of God? Rolling back the years, he would have to introduce them to that.

He would be speaking to people who believe, but believe what they want to believe.

That doesn’t make it the truth. Like Pontius Pilate they would ask ‘What is the truth?’

Yes, Patrick would have his work cut out for him. In his day he was speaking to people who knew nothing of the truth, now they know enough to reject it, or rework it on their terms.

Writing in the New Testament John, who was an eye witness wrote ‘This book is written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God.’

Do you believe that?

If you do I refer you to the words of Mary: ‘Whatever He tells you to do, do it.’

She believed it! There is not much evidence of that: in both communities.

As the Irish parade, the Ulster Scots are side-lined, and truth is distorted, I wonder what Patrick would make of us? We are rapidly returning to our pagan roots, but give it a thin coat of Christianity.

I believe that he would see the contradiction, call us out, and rekindle that holy fire on Slemish.

Clive Maxwell, Bleary

——— ———

