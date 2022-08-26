A so-called ‘token Catholic’ speaks out: ‘I am sickened by republicans trolls targeting SEFF’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letter-writer, a vocal commentator on Troubles victims’ rights, says that the continual comments of republican trolls vindicate his decision to quit ‘the toxicity of social media’

Every day my decision to remove myself from the toxicity of social media becomes more justified.

Just now a work colleague has shown me another Republican troll on Twitter.

The comment concerned the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) condemnation of a Republican memorial of IRA terrorist Joe MacManus (who was legitimately killed by off duty UDR man Eric Glass, who MacManus was trying to murder) and accused them of being bigots.

Letter to the editor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I frequently come across comments from Republicans that SEFF only deals with “token Catholics”.

I find the comparison disgusting and, let’s face it, a blatant lie.

I am one of these so called “token Catholics“. The management of SEFF has been consistent ever since I made the decision to become involved with them: all killing of innocents by whatever side is wrong.

They are the only group I have ever encountered that deals with ALL victims.

SEFF aids and assists victims and survivors from all sides of the community and does not differentiate.

The reply of SF/IRA, that under the terms of the GFA they have the right to remember their dead “with dignity”, is a complete slap in the face to all the innocent victims left behind.

The violence of the Troubles was not a “war” and these people were not valiant “freedom fighters”.

They were terrorists, engaged in a campaign of sectarian ethnic cleansing – both Republican and Loyalist groups.

I do not differentiate between them; they are all equally loathsome people deserving of nothing but contempt.

The GFA, as far as victims and survivors have been concerned, was/is an utter failure.

It has rewarded Republican and Loyalist terrorists handsomely and if we are to be truthful a huge amount of organized criminal activity by both groups is being ignored for the sake of this so-called peace.

It’s rather depressing indeed.

Victims and survivors have been the ones to suffer. Nobody else.

Edward O’Neill, Survivor, UVF Dublin bombings (May 17, 1974)

More from the News Letter: