A united Ireland should be a new one, not merely grafting the North on to South

Letter to the editor

The conversation on Irish unity appears to be growing. As this discussion takes place, we need to ensure that all voices in Irish society are heard and included.

A united Ireland should not be about merely grafting the North onto the South. Rather, it provides an opportunity to build a new Ireland.

This discussion presents us with an opportunity to tackle those aspects of our politics and society that are crying out for change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s use this time to create a new, national health service, a sustainable housing policy, universal childcare provision, and to ensure the transition to a carbon neutral economy.

This should be about creating new political structures built on diversity — an equal society, not just between orange and green, but between urban and rural, old and young, men and women, LGBT and straight, old and new Irish, black and white.

Consideration of the shape and nature of new constitutional arrangements for an agreed, united Ireland requires an inclusive forum so that all these voices can be heard.

Recognising this, it is clear that the Irish government needs, in the immediate period ahead, to convene a Citizens Assembly to create a democratic foundation to prepare for any border poll.

Brian Doyle, Corlismore, Co Cavan

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.