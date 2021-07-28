Abortion is latest example that Northern Ireland is treated as a colony

Letter to the editor

With regard to the letter from Catherine Robinson (‘London is forcing an extreme abortion regime on Northern Ireland,’ July 25, see link below):

Who can possibly be surprised by this?.

The British are imperialists and colonialists and have treated Northern Ireland as a colony since 1921.

Ulster Unionists have been conditioned to second-class status and have little or no conception of democratic freedom.

Thus Churchill in 1940, Thatcher in 1985 and Johnson in 2021 with his border in the IrishSea.

Slavery like freedom is a habit of mind.

Even with peerages and knighthoods.

Dr Gerald Morgan Dublin



