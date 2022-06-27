Abortion ruling is on the same level as the abolition of slavery

The recent decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v Wade constitutional right to abortion is in the same legislative league as the British Parliament’s Act to abolish slavery in 1833.

It is ironic that at the very same time the Supreme Court is rolling back legal rights to access abortion, our own government is going in the opposite direction in Ulster .

It is probably fair to say that Northern Ireland is generally a few years ‘behind the curve’ of what goes on in America. It seems however that on this issue we are exactly 50 years behind. By that trajectory our political leaders will be undoing lawful abortion services in 2070. Or to put it another way, our political leaders will be undoing lawful abortion services 300,000 lives later. And there is us thinking that we are a progressive society!