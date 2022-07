Letter to the editor

I welcome Micheál Martin’s tribute to David Trimble which you published on Tuesday (‘He played a central role in the path to peace and reconciliation,’ July 27, see link below).

In my view it is Micheal Martin who has above all picked up the mantle of peace and reconciliation on our behalf in the Twenty Six Counties.

It is now time for us all to build on the legacy of the Belfast Agreement that Lord Trimble has bequeathed to us.

