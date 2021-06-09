After successive failures as secretary of state, we need someone who is impartial in the role

Letter to the editor

It is deeply unwise for the secretary of state to sail into the turbulent waters of local politics with both bow doors wide open (‘Poots will make things more difficult by not taking first minister role,’ June 7, see link below).

Many people here will find his Christophobic comments offensive.

What is the point of a locally elected assembly if he is prepared to overrule it and impose what he euphemistically labels ‘progressive’ policies which are frankly a disguise for the values of paganism?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tory party has thrown the family and traditional marriage of one man and one woman in a life long commitment under the bus and the consequent social costs to the Treasury are enormous.

It is not his business to instruct people how or for whom we should vote.

What his clear from his blundering interference in party politics and the deliberate imposition of the NI Protocol is that the Union has a diminishing value to the present Conservative and ‘Unionist’ Party.

He has burned his boats with a vast number of people here who will not be told by an English overlord with no local electoral mandate, which values we should hold and which parties we should support.

His endorsement of some may prove to be the kiss of death. As yet another failure in this office he needs to be replaced with a SoS who respects the need for impartiality.

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore, Co Down

Brandon Lewis: Edwin Poots will make things more difficult by not taking first minister role

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe