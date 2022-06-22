All credit to Somme group for giving us a portrait of one of history’s great friends of Ulster – Sir Henry Wilson

Letter to the editor

I commend the Ancre Somme Association for commissioning an oil painting of Field Marshal Sir Henry Hughes Wilson GCB, DSO which will be unveiled on Wednesday night [tonight] in Brownlow House, Lurgan at 7pm.

Sir Henry Wilson was a great friend of Ulster and one of those involved in the Curragh incident, when officers said they would resign their commissions if ordered to force Unionists to accept Home Rule and take on Carson’s UVF.

He went on to be one of the most senior officers in the British Army during the Great War, before becoming a security adviser to the government of Northern Ireland.

The portrait at Stormont (not the one being unveiled at Brownlow House)

Sir Henry was murdered by the IRA 100 years ago today outside his London home while returning from unveiling a memorial to those who paid the ultimate price for freedom in World War One.

The murder is linked to Sam Maguire who continues to be celebrated by the GAA to this day.

When I was first elected to Stormont, I made inquiries about a portrait of Sir Henry Wilson which I discovered was in storage.

After repeatedly calling for it to be put on display I am delighted that it is now hanging in Stormont.

I have no doubt that the painting which is set to be unveiled will be a very apt tribute to a man who was a key figure in the founding of Northern Ireland.

Jim Allister, North Antrim MLA/TUV leader

