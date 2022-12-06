All our complaining seems to be a matter of greed more than need

Letters to editor

Where have the days gone when we saved up for house essentials, washed our own precious cars, walked our own dogs, and ate homemade food?

In bad weather we all still attended work and school, and dried our wet clothes in front of the only fire in the house. We cut our own grass and relaxed by walking for miles. The welfare state helped people through a hard time and you collected your own prescriptions.

Today the news shows people complaining and looking for more help, not realising how the government helped us all through the Covid pandemic, and now war.

We have all been spoiled by the good times – and the more wages people get just leads to dearer prices for all.

Sadly, is it a matter of more greed than need?