Alliance approach is akin to that of Sinn Fein

Letter to the editor

With 20 years of Alliance holding the balance of power in Belfast City Council they now blame the poor state of the city on the absence of an Executive at Stormont.

This sounds similar to, after 20 years of sharing power in Stormont, Sinn Fein blaming the state of Northern Ireland on the Tory government in London’s austerity policies.

The Tory government in London provides around £9bn per year to NI over and above the amount raised through local taxation.

Alliance will have at least one policy in common with SF when they join them at the top table in Stormont.