‘An Irish language act? Try mastering English first!’

With media interviews coming thick and fast of late, I’ve been disappointed and frustrated at our politicians’ stark lack of ability in the use of English.

By Cliff Cardwell
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 7:00 am
A stack of dictionaries and similar books (c/o Albosagros)

With the potential for some rather controversial legislation in the coming months, how can we trust our MLAs to properly scrutinise critical wording when they don’t know the difference between ‘did’ and ‘done’ or between ‘saw’ and ‘seen’?

Or, more crucially perhaps, the significance of a misplaced apostrophe!

I cannot imagine what credibility local delegations have among Westminster ministers when they present their case in flawed English.

Would Stormont money not be better spent on upgrading our elected representatives’ abilities in the main language of these islands, rather than on less-pressing projects?

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

