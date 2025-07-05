Andrew Rosindell MP: For decades, victims whose lives were devastated by IRA bombings enabled by Libyan semtex have been ignored by successive UK governments

Tory MP Andrew Rosindell, second from right front row, with TUV MP Jim Allister to his right, and UUP Peer Lord Elliott to his left, and Jonathan Ganesh of the Dockland Victims Association standing behind Mr Rosindell, in Westminster on Tuesday along with victims of IRA bomb attacks across the UK

A letter from Andrew Rosindell:

On Tuesday, I convened a meeting in Westminster alongside colleagues from both Houses of Parliament and victims of Irish republican semtex bombings, as we re-established the parliamentary support group on Libyan-sponsored IRA terrorism.

The meeting was held alongside Jim Allister KC MP, leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV), and the Rt Hon the Lord Elliott of Ballinamallard, former Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), with victims of IRA terrorism in attendance.

For decades, victims and families whose lives were devastated by IRA bombings enabled by Libyan-supplied semtex have been ignored by successive governments.

Letters to editor

The regime of Muammar Gaddafi provided the means for terror on British soil and yet, decades later, British victims remain without justice or compensation, while their counterparts in France, Germany, and the United States have rightly received settlements.

Successive UK governments have failed to secure justice or compensation for British victims or to utilise the frozen Gaddafi-linked assets held in the UK, despite Libya’s proven role in supplying explosives used in IRA attacks.

Despite clear recommendations from a select committee, a classified report by the government’s own special representative, and repeated calls from parliamentarians across the political spectrum, meaningful progress has been deliberately blocked.

The meeting marks a renewed push for action, with a coordinated strategy now being developed by victims, campaigners, and elected representatives.

We are committed to holding the government to account and pressing for a just resolution – one that finally brings British victims into line with the treatment afforded to others abroad.

We are now calling on the prime minister and His Majesty’s Government to:

• Urgently meet with the Victim Support Group

• Publish the long-awaited Shawcross Report

• Commit to the equitable treatment of British victims of Libyan-sponsored terrorism

Whether it was the London Docklands bombing, the Baltic Exchange bombing, the Harrods Bombing, Enniskillen, Manchester, or beyond, the impact of these horrific attacks continues to be felt to this day.