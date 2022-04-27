Any move London makes against the Protocol must have backing from where it actually counts: Northern Ireland

A sign at Larne port, one of countless anti-Protocol placards and pieces of graffiti which have appeared over the last year across Northern Ireland

It is encouraging tyo hear that HMG is considering legislating to resolve the impasse caused by the imposition of the Northern Ireland Protocol on the people of Northern Ireland. I would issue one caution however.

It is essential that HMG consults and takes advice from the range of opponents of the Protocol to ensure that its counter-measures will actually deal with the problem. It would be a shame if HMG acts boldly, but not boldly enough.

There can be no half-way house in dealing with this divisive issue.

Letter to the editor

The core guarantees of the Belfast Agreement must be fully restored, and the provisions of the Act of Union that were rendered meaningless by the Withdrawal Act must be restored.

I have no doubt that the wider unionist community will support meaningful change, but what is deemed meaningful in London needs to be tested with opinion in Belfast where it actually impacts and matters.

David Campbell, LCC Chairman