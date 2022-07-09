Appalling land practices by the Causeway Coast and Glens Council

A letter from Tom Ferguson:

Saturday, 9th July 2022, 6:48 am
I read Gregory Campbell’s letter about the Audit Office report which found appalling land practices by the Causeway Coast and Glens Council with interest (‘The cost of Causeway Coast and Glens land audit is massive £120,000,’ July 8, see link below).

This report raises a simple question; Why did DUP councillors refuse to act earlier when the independent report from ‘Happy Days’ upheld 15 complaints by Jim Allister against the council and its chief executive?

It seems they swept that report under the carpet and refused to act.

Maybe if that earlier report had been acted upon, the council and its DUP members in particular, would have been saved their present blushes.

Tom Ferguson, Ballymoney

