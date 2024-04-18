The 1976 Kingsmill massacre was planned south of the border, to where the IRA gunmen returned​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ after the attack. The Irish government’s hypocrisy on legacy is clear for the world to see

The long drawn-out inquest into the sectarian slaughter of 10 workmen at Kingsmill in 1976 has been a disgraceful expose of the attitude of the Irish state to those who suffered as a result of Provisional IRA terrorism on the Northern Ireland border.

After nine years of pleading, including meeting with ministers from the Irish government for openness and transparency, what was given to the inquest was a secret hearing of evidence where solicitors for the families were not even allowed to attend.

The attack was planned in the Republic of Ireland, the IRA gunmen fled there – as they so often did, and the weapons and getaway vehicle were recovered there.

Morning View

Like the Omagh Bomb massacre the Irish government make promises to help but fall far short.

The Irish government have brought the UK government to an international court for failing victims with their legacy legislation.

After last week’s conclusion of the Kingsmill inquest the Irish government’s hypocrisy is clear for the world to see.

Lecturing the UK government on propriety whilst shamefully failing victims in such a clear way belies belief, but unfortunately for the victims’ families it is all too true.

I send Alan Black and all the families of those murdered my best wishes and solidarity.

Those of us who live on the border know the dreadful price innocent victims paid at the hands of republican terrorists who achieved nothing but pain and suffering for their neighbours.