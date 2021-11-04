Armagh service showed how Protestant churches have abandoned biblical positions

Letter to the editor

The recent ecumenical centenary service in Armagh highlighted once again the blindness and theological ignorance of the main Protestant denominations here in Ulster.

Historic Biblical Protestantism has always identified the Pope of Rome as the Antichrist foretold in Scripture.

See for example Westminster Confession of Faith chapter 25 paragraph 6. This was the uniform position of our reformed forefathers based on such texts as Daniel 7, 2 Thessalonians 2 and Revelation 13 and 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course for the leaders of the Presbyterian, Episcopal and Methodist churches in Ulster such a position is highly embarrassing. Embarrassing because it exposes their abandonment, betrayal and denial of historic, biblical and confessional Protestantism; it condemns their unbiblical union with Roman Catholicism; and it is contrary to the contemporary, liberal, pluralistic agenda of society today which hates the certainty, the dogmatism and exclusivity of biblical Protestantism.

Yet, regardless of the acute embarrassment caused to modern liberal churchmen, the reformers and puritans were absolutely correct to identify the Pope as the Antichrist because the Bible does so and Protestants should not be ashamed of such teaching nor should they make any apology for refusing to engage in ecumenism on account of it.

Richard Ferguson, Dollingstown

• Other reactions to the centenary service below, and beneath that information on how to subscribe to the News Letter

• Ben Lowry Oct 23:Centenary church service should have celebrated Northern Ireland

• David Campbell Oct 29: We need to make plans for a proper celebration of NI at 100

• Editorial Oct 22: Armagh centenary service was not a celebration of Northern Ireland

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.