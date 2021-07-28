Article was right about imbalance regarding legacy

Letter to the editor

The excellent essay by Jeff Dudgeon published on Tuesday (‘Brandon Lewis is right to limit scope of legacy investigations,’ July 26, see link below) is a welcome change from the ceaseless articles supporting the Provisional Sinn Fein/IRA history rewrite project.

The vast amount of public money which Dogs of Law, using lawfare against the UK government, are pocketing is obscene to say the very least.

Just imagine what £500 million, currently going into lawyers’ pockets would do for those in severe pain and immobility waiting years for surgery.

I and many others wonder if witness coaching is confined to the disgraced Phil Shiner.

The courts in Northern Ireland at times seem to have little idea of what policing and ‘holding the line’ was like in the 1970s, yet apply their own and today’s standards in inquest and legacy hearings.

Jeff Dudgeon is right about Kenova.

The idolising of Op Kenova by Simon Hoare MP and others will soon disappear when it becomes apparent that the millions spent on it will not produce even a single prosecution or conviction.

He is also right about Stephen Farry, the Alliance MP, and his mantra that vexatious cases against soldiers and policeman are a figment of imagination.

Reports in the News Letter have shown an imbalance in historic prosecutions against soldiers.

Tom Nash, Derriaghy

Ben Lowry