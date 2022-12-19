As local Tory members, we want Northern Ireland’s full place in UK to be restored

Rishi Sunak, above left, at Harland & Wolff on Friday. He criticised the NI Protocol

A fundamental rethink and reform of the Protocol is essential to re-build confidence in the pro Union community in Northern Irelan.

The prime minister Rishi Sunak in his visit on Friday has committed to protecting Northern Ireland’s position in the UK with reform of the protocol.

Mr Sunak said: “What is of paramount importance to me is protecting Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

“The protocol, clearly there are areas of it which threaten that.

“I want to resolve those and I want to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.”

We acknowledge there are benefits for Northern Ireland in access to the European Union single market and there is a much heralded resolution on the table with general EU acceptance of the need for a more light touch approach to checks and alternatives to the European Court Justice (ECJ) regarding an oversight body.

Technical solutions and mutual enforcement arrangements are available and agreement is within the grasp of our negotiators to ensure minimal checks for only goods at risk.

I questioned the prime minister on the state aid rules which are of more concern, affect our pockets through higher tax and on which the political parties have been virtually silent.

As citizens of United Kingdom, we in Northern Ireland are not able to avail of the current lower VAT rate on heat pumps and solar panels and a reduction in VAT on fuel duty is now only possible by excluding NI.

The prime minister agreed with me this needs to be resolved to encourage more energy efficiency.

We in the Northern Ireland Conservatives will be working for the reversal of such state aid rules and for the full and speedy implementation of the NI Protocol Bill in full.

Only then will our position be restored as equal citizens of UK based on the hard fought for principle of parity, the long acknowledged and perhaps greatest legacy of my great grandfather JM Andrews’ political career (former prime minister of Northern Ireland).