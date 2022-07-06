As Protestants we were at one with Catholic Church on two core issues

Letter to the editor

The Irish Republic voted to legalise abortion and same sex marriage, then vowed to carry their revolution north.

Not so very long ago this vote would have been unthinkable and staggered the imagination.

The Roman Catholic Church wielded so much power it simply wouldn’t have happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How times have changed.

Like the Protestant churches they confine their opposition to the pulpits.

They rarely go public, and their writ doesn’t run.

As a Protestant, in the religious sense of the word, I have many differences with the Catholic Church, but we were as one on these two issues. I never thought I would say this, but I feel let down.

Such is the weakness of its position it has abdicated its responsibility and been cowed into silence.

If the church continues to wield any power it is confined to children and the elderly. They tiptoe round the rest and reach a compromise based on mutual convenience. It will take a lot to restore my faith.

As for the ‘Protestant’ community, don’t be fooled, that’s just a designation, tagged on for identification.

It has no religious significance.

In this changing culture there seems to be movement, in both communities, to find common ground. Deceived by false prophets, they are now creating a god conceived in their imagination, it certainly isn’t the God of the Bible.

Borrowing from both sides they are creating a new theology of convenience that has no basis in truth. Then, we live in a changing world, and having rejected the Bible there is no longer any objective truth. Truth is what you make it! For obvious reasons I refer to these converts as ‘protolics’.

This is the fastest growing religion in Ulster, and is grabbing the public imagination.

We continue to wrangle over the protocol and a border poll, and it’s divisive, but this new religion will unite us all.

It’s a journey on our very own Damascus road that will bring change, but not light!

This ‘reform’ movement has already started in the ‘Protestant’ community, but it’s not Bible based.

The churches are fossilising, and shirk their responsibility to speak out.

Many ‘protolics’ believe Luther was active in American civil rights, but look for salvation in unionism – God help them!

These ‘believers’ now pray for the dead, their theology is weak and rooted in ignorance, but I’m sympathetic.

Our unionist politicians are floundering: and need all the prayers they can get.