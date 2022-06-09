Assembly ministers can still spend money when necessary

Letter to the editor

The education minister Michelle McIlveen’s initiative to resource £12 million funding for ‘school holiday food grant’ is a serious intervention.

It blows apart the idea that executive ministers cannot spend money when necessary.

Bartering the NI Protocol for the release of funds to relieve hardships and reduce hospital waiting lists is unethical.

Former ministers inform me that there are no legal impediments established which restrict ministers from exercising executive authority under a ministerial directive to draw down funds from the public purse.

Stormont cannot lurch into the summer recess with parties abdicating their ministerial responsibilities.