RUC patrol in the border area in 1983. A man from Mars would get the impression that the RUC were the main cause of the Troubles, when they were in fact the single biggest reason that we did not have civil war

I would like to say thank you to the editorial team at the News Letter for their coverage of the recent report from the Police Ombudsman of NorthernIreland. (Our coverage, including the editorial ‘Politicians still avoiding hard questions about ombudsman probes,’ January 14 which is linked to below, can be read on this website)

I have not read the report, and I don’t think I will.

The coining of the phrase “collusive behaviours” probably tells me all I really need to know.

Following other media outlets, and the broadcast media in particular, a man from Mars would get the impression that the RUC were the main cause of the Troubles.

They were in fact the single biggest reason that we did not have an all-out civil war in this place (pictured RUC patrol in 1983).

And at what cost! Over 300 of them dead and thousands left with physical and emotional scars.

So, I am grateful that at least this paper regularly puts the blame where is rightly lies — at the bloody boots of the loyalist and republican paramilitaries.

Rev Dr David Clements, (his RUC officer father Billy was murdered by IRA), Cullybackey

——— ———

