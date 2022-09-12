At Queen’s University we are proud of our royal links
A letter from Professor Ian Greer:
By Letters
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:18 am
On behalf of Queen’s University Belfast, I welcome the proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III.
We are enormously proud of our connections to the Royal Family and their support for the university.
We wish His Majesty King Charles III a long, successful and prosperous reign and look forward to continued connection for key moments for our university.
Professor Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s University