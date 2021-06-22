Attacks on pro-life activists awful – but the real crime is abortion itself

Letter to the editor

Click here: Abortion tensions: PSNI treating attacks on two pro-life demonstrators as hate crimes

We sincerely hope the law will catch up with the guilty felons, and they receive just punishment for their irresponsible and reckless behaviour.

While these hate crimes are wholly unacceptable, many fail to appreciate that a stomach-churning crime of far greater magnitude takes place every week within the walls of these very clinics.

That evil crime is the barbaric killing of innocent babies, carried out through a law sanctioned by immoral lawmakers.

It is high time that politicians in the NI Assembly were jolted out of their moral slumber and ended this cruel killing, once and for all, and closed all these murder mills.

To their shame, they are neither alarmed or disturbed about the ‘silent holocaust’ happening at their very doorstep, and the unspeakably barbaric practice behind it. They prefer to be stone-deaf to the silent screams of these growing infants – who are human beings, just like themselves, with a right to life. Every life is precious and worthy of protection – no matter what.

We remind politicians in Belfast that abortion is the shedding of innocent blood, which terminates the life of a child created in God’s image.

The reigns of Lenin, Stalin, and Hitler are gruesome examples of societies in which law was twisted by the state to allow for the murder of millions.

Stormont politicians must untwist their reprehensible abortion law and demonstrate something of the compassion, empathy, love and Christian spirit being exhibited by the unsung heroes standing in Coleraine and other places, doing what they can to help expectant mothers while speaking up for babies whose voices cannot be heard, and who are facing dismemberment and destruction.

Donald J Morrison, Inverness

