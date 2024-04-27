Sir Jeffrey Donaldson leaving Newry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday April 24 after appearing on sex charges 2024. ​Users of social media should take care before posting or reposting clips about the case. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

In light of the events at Newry Courthouse on 24 April 2024, I am concerned about the potential impact of social media posting of recordings or commentary on the members of any jury hearing this case in the future.

Even if a member of the public did not intend to interfere with a court case, they can be found in contempt of court if something they publish creates a substantial risk that the course of justice in the criminal proceedings would be seriously impeded or prejudiced.

A sentence of up to two years imprisonment can be imposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letters to editor

Users of social media should therefore take great care before posting or reposting clips or commentary and may wish to delete material at this point rather than risk proceedings being brought against them.

Further as the PSNI has stated, it is a criminal offence to identify the complainants, who must remain anonymous.

Any posts which would be likely to lead to the identification of the complainants in this case should be reported to the police by any concerned member of the public.