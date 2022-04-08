Auction rule has helped push cost of motoring even higher

Previously private buyers were able to purchase reliable ex DLA cars at some of our local auction houses

The cost of motoring has seen huge price hikes over the last couple of years.

The price of second hand cars has reached record highs in recent times.

Letter to the editor

Not only is this down to a shortage of new cars because of a semi conductor chip shortfall, it is also down to government action.

Previously private buyers were able to purchase ex DLA cars at some of our local auction houses.

These cars were very reliable, always came with a full service history and low mileage.

Many an auction night was filled with many young buyers rubbing shoulders with car traders trying to grab themselves a good deal.

The DLVA has now prevented these private buyers taking part in these auctions and have stipulated that these DLA car auctions are now trade only.

This in turn is pushing these private buyers instead onto the garage or traders forecourt where the same car they could have bought at auction is now two or three thousand pounds higher because of the traders premium.

The traders are also seeing more demand and thus can push the prices up.

The taxpayer is losing out, those DLA cars would be getting better auction prices if the number of buyers was not restricted and thus less funds are going back into the government.

The cost of motoring is a big part of the overall cost of living crisis.

Families can no longer afford to purchase second hand cars.

The government should not be taking measures that puts even more pressure on those badly affected.