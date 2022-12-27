Barnardo’s says thanks to Northern Ireland for support

Letters to editor

To say that 2022 has been a difficult year for all of us would be something of an understatement.

As we began to pick ourselves back up again from the fallout of a global pandemic, we’ve been faced with a very real cost-of-living crisis. With soaring energy bills, the everyday financial pressures on families across Northern Ireland have multiplied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the challenging times we live in, I continue to be amazed by all those who have supported and continue to support Barnardo’s in Northern Ireland each year; whether that’s our dedicated and hard-working team of staff and volunteers who keep our services going and our many shops open for business; or you, members of the public, who have once more answered our call for help through donations and visiting our shops to spend your hard-earned cash.

You’ve helped so many people with your acts of generosity.

Barnardo’s supports more than 18,000 children, young people, and their families across 40+ community-based services in Northern Ireland. We work with some of the most disadvantaged children, young people, parents, carers, and communities to ensure that every child has the best possible start in life.

We could not do any of this without you, and that is why I am writing to say a huge ‘thank you’ for your continued support, especially in these intensely tough times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warm greetings of the season to you all.