Before advising on the NI protocol Joe Biden should retract his Orange remark

I respect the position of any person who gets elected to the office of the President of the United States.

Unfortunately in relation to President Biden and the Northern Ireland Protocol, most unionists in NI will remember his infamous comment made during a St Patrick’s day event when he said that if you were wearing orange you were not welcome in the White House.

Even allowing for the euphoria that erupts in the USA for one day it was a particularly crass comment.

One wonders if he had used a different colour other than orange where would he be now.

If he is serious about offering advice in relation to the NI Protocol a belated apology might be in order.

I am sure President Biden doesn’t need me to remind him of previous US presidents and highly respected leaders in American society who were of Scots Irish descent.

The DNA those Scots Irish had is still running through those of us that stayed in this part of the world.

Andrew Henderson, Limavady

