Before talk of hourly train service to Dublin, Irish Rail service needs improved

In contrast to Irish Rail, the Enterprise trains which are run by NIR, above, are exemplary

As a frequent user of the Enterprise to/from Dundalk and Dublin, I read with a degree of amusement, the comments of Jim Meade, the chief executive of Irish Rail (‘Timetable changes could see a Belfast to Dublin train every hour,’ February 18, see link below)

As I understand it currently, Irish Rail operate one in three Enterprise trains.

On these trains I have experienced almost total lack of customer service on board especially as no conductor/guard walks the length of the train to check tickets or deal with passenger enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Recently I was in Dundalk and returned on an afternoon Irish Rail train which was delayed by 18 mintes upon arrival at Portadown.

There was no communication on board or conductor visible to advise of the time of arrival at Lanyon Place, Belfast.

The delay caused me to miss my Londonderry connection by around five mins with the next train almost one hour away.

I must say that my experience of the Enterprise trains which are run by Northern Ireland Railways (NIR) has been exemplary and a conductor is always to be seen traversing the train.

Perhaps Mr Meade is unaware of this inconsistency yet he needs to greatly improve the current Irish Rail trains before even considering an hourly service.

Ticket dodgers would be delighted at present and I was able to walk through an open ticket barrier at Dundalk, board the train and travel to Belfast with no ticket check at any point.

Such lack of efficiency and service needs addressed on this important European service connecting two nations.

Raymond Stewart, Mossley, Newtownabbey

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.