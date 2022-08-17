Belfast City Council’s double standards over naming of IRA
A letter from Alan Ritchie:
By Letters
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 6:39 am
Recently, Belfast City Council could not run a 50th anniversary commemoration event naming the organisation — the Provisional IRA — which murdered citizens of the city on Bloody Friday.
Is this the same council which can and has funded the West Belfast Festival at which chants in support of this terrorist organisation have become a regular feature?
No double standards there then?
Alan Ritchie, Belfast