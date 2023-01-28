Ben Lowry: As the January days get longer, at night restaurants in Belfast are packed

Despite the cost of living crisis, despite it being January, and despite many people being in debt, restaurants in Belfast were crammed last Saturday night

​Above all this is because of the lengthening days. Already there is an hour extra in the evening (the sun sets shortly before 5pm today, instead of 4pm in mid December).

I wrote that article because we were approaching a date that some observers deem the grimmest of the year (due to debt and bad weather). And yet, plenty of people are having a normal month.

I drove into work one day last week and encountered the heaviest traffic I have seen since pre lockdown.

Last weekend I ate out in Belfast, assuming it would be easy to get a table in January. But when on Thursday I phoned Deane’s the latest slot for two it had on Saturday in its main restaurant was 3.30pm (unless we would eat at 9.30pm). The Michelin-starred Deane’s is booked weeks ahead.

A restaurant nearby was full too, not even having 5pm slots. An Indian in the Cathedral Quarter the same.

Finally we got a space at a superbly located restaurant, Parisien, opposite City Hall. The only reason it was not full, I suspect, is because it was closed for 2.5 years due to Covid and few people know it is back (it is upstairs so by-passers would not see it open).

I have also seen venues outside Belfast packed for meals such as Sunday lunch.

Despite the cost of living crisis, January is booming.

