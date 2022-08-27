Better a cathedral choir than a spire
A letter by Dr J T Hardy
A Church of England newspaper reports the disbandment of St Anne’s Cathedral choir in Belfast (‘Professional choir goes in Belfast cost-cutting’, Church Times, August 12).
A 2007 BBC article refers to a cost of £850,000 to place a gigantic shiny steel needle – ‘Spire of Hope’ – on top of St Anne’s.
How the 40 metre needle bears witness to creation, or to Christ, challenges me as an ordained Church of Ireland member.
A choir might be more central to worship than a fancy spire. Do our bishops sometimes show little sign of conscience on environmental questions or the wise stewardship of scarce resources? Our denomination might fare far better if it had half the number of bishops or cathedrals, plus more concern and compassion for ordinary members.
Most Popular
-
1
A so-called ‘token Catholic’ speaks out: ‘I am sickened by republicans trolls targeting SEFF’
-
2
Northern Ireland Protocol: Anger as EU imposes 25% tax on steel coming into NI in from GB
-
3
WATCH: Loyalist activist Moore Holmes uses new video to warn Protocol Bill will change nothing – instead it depends on Tories’ will to act
-
4
Sinn Fein warns Government against triggering Article 16 of NI Protocol
-
5
Northern Ireland Protocol latest: If Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak to Number 10 then she could trigger Article 16 ‘within days’ of taking office
Dr JT Hardy, Belfast BT5