News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Better a cathedral choir than a spire

A letter by Dr J T Hardy

By Letters
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 8:10 am
Letter to the editor
Letter to the editor

A Church of England newspaper reports the disbandment of St Anne’s Cathedral choir in Belfast (‘Professional choir goes in Belfast cost-cutting’, Church Times, August 12).

A 2007 BBC article refers to a cost of £850,000 to place a gigantic shiny steel needle – ‘Spire of Hope’ – on top of St Anne’s.

How the 40 metre needle bears witness to creation, or to Christ, challenges me as an ordained Church of Ireland member.

A choir might be more central to worship than a fancy spire. Do our bishops sometimes show little sign of conscience on environmental questions or the wise stewardship of scarce resources? Our denomination might fare far better if it had half the number of bishops or cathedrals, plus more concern and compassion for ordinary members.

Most Popular

Dr JT Hardy, Belfast BT5

BelfastJT HardyBBC