Better a cathedral choir than a spire

How the 40 metre needle bears witness to creation, or to Christ, challenges me as an ordained Church of Ireland member.

A choir might be more central to worship than a fancy spire. Do our bishops sometimes show little sign of conscience on environmental questions or the wise stewardship of scarce resources? Our denomination might fare far better if it had half the number of bishops or cathedrals, plus more concern and compassion for ordinary members.