Biblical scripts fall foul of equality experts in Northern Ireland, but shrines to terrorism do not

I note that a report into the decision of Causeway Coast and Glens Council to permit the repainting of Biblical texts on a Portstewart seawall is said to have resulted in a conclusion that: “As a result of previously failing to conduct an equality screening on the request to repaint the biblical script on the sea wall the council may be viewed as being in breach of its Equality Scheme.”

It criticises the council for failing to consider the “equality and good relations implications” and recommends that “senior staff and elected members should receive mandatory training in relation to their obligations outlined in the Equality Scheme.”

All this because of the words ‘Ye must be born again’ and ‘Christ died for us’.

In Northern Ireland it is possible for a council to have a play park named after a terrorist linked to mass murder but objections are raised to highlighting the possibility of new life in another council.

In Northern Ireland it is possible for the Department of Infrastructure and councils to have dozens of illegal memorials to terrorists who set out to take life on their property without any ramifications.

Permitting a message reminding us of One who died for others results in a report recommending that staff and elected officials need lessons from Orwellian equality experts.

I am tempted to quote Isaiah 5:20 but I’ve probably already said more than enough in this letter to merit re-education.

Samuel Morrison, Dormore Co Down

