Booing of DUP MP Sammy Wilson at Markethill rally was deserved

The booing of Sammy Wilson MP at the Markethill rally against the Irish Sea border was well warranted.

The Northern Ireland Protocol could have been stopped by the DUP but they ‘went along with it’.

An MLA told me Mrs Foster wanted to implement it, but whether or not that is true she and senior DUP members talked about the opportunities of the protocol, and the party has implemented it. No unionist should lay a hand on checking goods coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

In the minds of the majority of unionists the St Andrew’s / Good Friday agreement is dead.

Vote accordingly!

Terri Jackson, Ex DUP, Bangor

