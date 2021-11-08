Boris Johnson and David Frost agreed Brexit deal yet now blame others for it

Letter to the editor

Is Mr David Frost suffering from dis-associative amnesia? He and his negotiating team went through the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement (WA), page by page, line by line, every comma and full stop minutely scrutinised and understood.

It was passed in the House of Commons by a government with an 80 seat majority. They were not under pressure of any kind.

There is a serious attempt being made here to gaslight a whole section of the population and the media, and sadly many are falling for it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whatever the faults or merits of the WA it is and was the product of Boris Johnson and David Frost, they both took great credit for it after agreeing and signing it, and that is solely where the credit or blame lies. Nowhere else.

All the other rhetoric is simple diversionary tactics by the UK and should be called as such.

Both were very quick to claim credit for the WA when it was agreed, but now seemingly they have no responsibility at all for it and its everyone else’s fault.

This particular UK government are shirking their responsibilities and scapegoating others in an attempt to divert attention from their own mistakes aided and abetted by the media.

Mary Russell, Dundalk

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.