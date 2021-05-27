Boris Johnson has betrayed us, so it is no longer enough just to beat our chests and chant ‘the Union’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs the EU-UK trade deal at 10 Downing Street last December. Clive Bleary writes: "He has thrown down the gauntlet to us. We may not like it, and I don’t, but a growing majority in Britain see us as a drain on their resources, and a threat to their security" Photo: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Like it or not, as things stand, the Protestant community is going to have to enter the debate on our future.

Boris has betrayed us, and we can no longer beat our chests and chant ‘the Union’.

By removing this crutch he has thrown down the gauntlet, and challenged us to have a reality check. We may not like it, and I don’t, but a growing majority in Britain see us as a continuing drain on their resources, and a threat to their security.

Letter to the editor

The blunt truth is, Britain doesn’t want us: and the Irish Republic want us on the cheap!

If we choose not to enter this debate the tide of history will move on without us.

The decision on our future will be taken out of our hands, the protocol is an example of that: we need a leader to warn us.

In addition to this, there are elements in our community, they will deny this of course, already negotiating over our heads.

The ‘Protestant’ middle-class, who have never been our friends, in their ignorance and their arrogance, continue to opt out, and undermine our negotiating position.

I cite two examples, there are others, North Down and East Belfast. North Down has, to all intents and purposes seceded from the Union, and East Belfast is promoting Gaelic football and the Irish language. That will be an ongoing trend.

If we are going to survive we have to be active on the ground and promote our own culture.

In doing that we have to open up a debate in our own community to find a way forward, and negotiate from a position of strength – the middle-class come cheap.

Say what you like about republicans, they have a vision for the future and a strategic plan: they are rolling it out every day.

We have nothing: no vision, no plan, no hope: and our children have no future.

We have to regain our dignity and self-respect, and our pride: and connect with our children. Continuing to parrot ‘the Union’ no longer strikes any chords in their breast.

We need to inspire them to get out there and breathe new life into a community that is sad and broken.

If we can do that we can re-energise our community, move forward from a position of strength, and set out our own terms for the future.

We will have taken our destiny into our own hands!

Clive Maxwell, Bleary

