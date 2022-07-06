Boris Johnson helps to unite opposition to Perfidious Albion

Letter to the editor

I am at risk of a popcorn overdose as Johnson’s ‘government’ falls apart ... although personally I think he is the best British prime minister Ireland and the EU could hope to have.

He makes it oh so easy to unite in opposition to ‘Perfidious Albion’ and represents the British ruling class perfectly.

You know everything he says is likely to be a lie and so you don’t even have to take him seriously.

And it’s not as if any successor is likely to be any better.

Who would trust Truss with her born again Brexiteer zeal and nonsensical justification for breaking international law?