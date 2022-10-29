Boris Johnson lied, right to the end

Letter to the editor

Now we have another prime minister, will he look at helping those most in need?

Boris said he withdrew from the race in the interest of the country. He has never done anything in the interest of the country; he only does things for self-interest.

If he had not withdrawn he would have had to show his list of supporters which would have shown that he had been lying about his support. Nothing new there then.

Boris has always been lacking, in honesty, judgement, morals. Money and self interest is the only thing that he has been interested in.

If it had gone to a vote then the racists in the Tory Party would have pulled out all the stops to make sure that we would not have had a coloured prime minister.