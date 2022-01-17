Boris Johnson should feel shame — but for making the rules, not breaking them

Letter to the editor

Boris Johnson broke the rules and he should be ashamed. Not that he broke them, for it is unnatural to follow rules that attack the very essence of human life. No, he should be ashamed that he made the rules in the first place.

The question now is whether the public demands that Johnson quits and opens the door for another politician to do exactly the same thing or does the public realise that a humbled Boris is exactly the kind of leader required.

One that can no longer impose inhuman laws as he has been shown to be so very human.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Gallagher, Glenavy

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.