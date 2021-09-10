Boris not to be trusted? Finally the penny drops!

Letter to the editor

I can’t have been the only reader to raise a smile while reading Lord Nigel Dodds’ words on the front page of Wednesday’s News Letter.

Apparently the DUP’s Lord Dodds believes Boris can’t be trusted; that he breaks his promises!

Is this the same Prime Minister that the DUP helped propel to Number 10?

And whose Brexit Protocol they initially welcomed and for whom they jumped to their feet giving Boris a standing ovation?

Finally it appears the penny has dropped. But back to my original question, do DUP promises have any value?

Having failed in the past, can they be trusted in the future?

Alex Swan, UUP councillor, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

NI High Street voucher scheme: ‘What is point of giving public free £100 just to spend on weekly Tesco shop?

