Bribe payers are as culpable as bribe takers

Ben Lowry makes a revealing statement when describing an engagement he had with Pro Russian officials at the border between Transnistria (Ukraine) and Moldova in 2007 (‘Memories of the Ukraine,’ February 26, see link below).

Ben wrote, “when my colleague lost his passport we were almost taken away for further questioning by the pro Russian authorities. I think the situation might have been resolved by a payment”.

In plain speaking, Ben seems to be saying they paid off or bought an official with a bribe. In my book the person paying the bribe is as culpable, if not more, then the bribe taker.

It’s not unlike drugs or human trafficking. If people didn’t buy them, then these activities wouldn’t flourish.

However, it’s possible the official (or officials) wasn’t accepting a bribe. The money might have been for a bona fide reason.

Micheal O’Cathail, Fermanagh

