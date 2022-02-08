Britain and Ireland are islands, not isles

Letter to the editor

Re Ben Lowry’s “geographical reference” to the British Isles in his column in Saturday’s News Letter (‘Unionism has been stymied by lack of support in London,’ February 5, see link below).

Ireland is an island not an ‘isle’, therefore Ireland is not included in the description ‘The British Isles’.

The British Isles westward reach end in the Irish and Celtic seas, ie Isle of Man, Isle of Sky, the Isle of Wight etc.

I am also unsure as to how the ‘island’ of Great Britain fits into the description ‘The British Isles’, ie England, Scotland and Wales — not an isle in sight!

Paul Roche, Dublin

