Carla Lockhart: Lord Tebbit knew that there was always an alternative to violence

Lord Tebbit’s voice was a brave one in modern politics, and he will be remembered with respect and admiration

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is deeply sad news to hear of the passing of Lord Norman Tebbit.

Lord Tebbit was a man who knew first-hand the destructive, maiming actions of the IRA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an age when some seek to sanitise and even glorify the horror inflicted by republican terrorism, Lord Tebbit stood firm in calling it out, and he had good reason to do so.

Letter to the editor

His beloved wife Margaret was left permanently disabled by the IRA bomb at the Conservative Party conference in 1984.

Lord Tebbit devoted his life to caring for her until her death.

His personal suffering gave weight to his words, and his moral clarity was never in doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He knew there was no justification and that there was always an alternative.

Lord Tebbit’s voice was a brave one in modern politics.

He will be remembered with respect and admiration.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.