Carla Lockhart: Lord Tebbit knew that there was always an alternative to violence

A letter from Carla Lockhart:
By Letters
Published 9th Jul 2025, 00:00 BST

It is deeply sad news to hear of the passing of Lord Norman Tebbit.

Lord Tebbit was a man who knew first-hand the destructive, maiming actions of the IRA.

In an age when some seek to sanitise and even glorify the horror inflicted by republican terrorism, Lord Tebbit stood firm in calling it out, and he had good reason to do so.

His beloved wife Margaret was left permanently disabled by the IRA bomb at the Conservative Party conference in 1984.

Lord Tebbit devoted his life to caring for her until her death.

His personal suffering gave weight to his words, and his moral clarity was never in doubt.

He knew there was no justification and that there was always an alternative.

Lord Tebbit’s voice was a brave one in modern politics.

He will be remembered with respect and admiration.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.

Carla Lockhart, MP for Upper Bann

