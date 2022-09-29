News you can trust since 1737
Ceasefire or drift to nuclear war

A letter from Roger Cole of the Peace and Neutrality Alliance:

By Letters
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:42 pm
Letter to the editor
Letter to the editor

The world now faces a choice between a ceasefire followed by UN chaired negotiations in the Ukraine or else we are all drifting toward a nuclear war.

Our Taoiseach must differentiate his remarks from those belligerent states comprising the NATO military alliance and to start representing the majority opinion of a neutral state seeking peace.

Roger Cole, Chair, Peace & Neutrality Alliance, Dublin

