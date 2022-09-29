Ceasefire or drift to nuclear war
A letter from Roger Cole of the Peace and Neutrality Alliance:
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:42 pm
The world now faces a choice between a ceasefire followed by UN chaired negotiations in the Ukraine or else we are all drifting toward a nuclear war.
Our Taoiseach must differentiate his remarks from those belligerent states comprising the NATO military alliance and to start representing the majority opinion of a neutral state seeking peace.
Roger Cole, Chair, Peace & Neutrality Alliance, Dublin