Choreography means DUP will be able to say Irish language act is not our fault

Letter to the editor

So the choreography has started, DUP won’t implement the Irish language act. So Westminster will. DUP can say not our fault.

Sinn Fein, Alliance and SDLP can claim the credit for this and the gift that keeps on giving for republicans and nationalists (Stormont) will keep rolling on.

Unionists will do what they always do, bluster and waffle but won’t actually take any real action, anything that requires a backbone that is.

There is only one unionist in Stormont and everyone knows who that is. DUP agreed to an Irish language act and the days of fooling the unionist electorate are long gone.

SF will allow the DUP first minister and we’ll have to wait till next May to get shot of the quislings and self servers that have the gall to call themselves unionists but by then how much more harm will they have done?

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

